Commerce government staff members are continuing to work on the city's rules for package liquor licenses.
City manager James Wascher told the Commerce City Council Dec. 6 that his staff is still working to create the wording for the ordinance.
“We are working on that,” he said. “We hope to have a draft for you to consider in January.”
Commerce residents approved a referendum in November to allow the sale of package liquor within city limits. Shortly after, the city implemented a 90-day moratorium on liquor licenses to allow the town to update its rules.
Wascher said the city's gotten a lot of calls since the November election.
“There is a lot of interest in this,” said Wascher. “And it is going to be a little tricky in how we handle it because, you know, truthfully, I don’t know that we need to have a liquor store on every corner of the city.”
It appears the city may be considering limiting the number of liquor stores based on population.
"We're trying to work through the language and see how we tie that to metrics of the city so as we grow, we could have more stores. But we don't want them exploding everywhere," Wascher said.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other items discussed at the council’s Dec. 6 work session were:
•approval of the sale of Georgia Public Web assets to a third party. Wascher said Commerce was one of 32 cities to contribute money to form GPW, which aimed to improve fiber connectivity across the state. The city would receive $750,000 from the sale and that, along with annual payments made over the years, should cover Commerce’s initial investment, Wascher said.
•a contract amendment with Waldrop Tree Service, increasing the hourly pay from $90 per hour to $110 per hour.
•a bond release for Sullivan Wickley Properties, LLC, for a sidewalk project at the new Dollar General on Hwy. 59 at Hwy. 441.
•a letter of interest for the sale of the city's pre-treatment facility at the former Diana Food. New owners Kerry, Inc., want to buy the facility.
•a contract for solid waste pickup. Wascher said he's waiting to receive a draft of the contract from Waste Pro.
END-OF-YEAR HOUSEKEEPING
Commerce City Council members are slated to vote on a number of end-of-year items when it meets Dec. 20, including:
•reappointing Billy Chandler as municipal court judge; John Stell as city attorney; Amy M. Carter as prosecutor for municipal court; and Susan Rigdon as public defender for municipal court. All reappointments are for a 24-month term.
•reappointing the following members of the Downtown Development Authority for 48-month terms: Susan Stephenson, Wesley Wilbanks, chairman, and Dylan Wilbanks, vice-chairman.
•renewal of 24 alcohol licenses for various businesses.
The council is also slated to vote on the following 2022 meeting dates:
•Commerce City Council — Jan. 3 and Jan. 18; Feb. 7 and Feb. 21; March 7 and March 21; April 4 and April 18; May 2 and May 16; June 6 and June 20; July 5 and July 18; August 1 and August 15; Sept. 6 and Sept. 19; Oct. 3 and Oct. 17; Nov. 7 and Nov. 21; Dec. 5 and Dec. 19. The council meets at 6 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
•Planning Commission — Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 28 and Dec. 19. The commission meets at 6 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
•Downtown Development Authority/Civic Center Tourism Board: Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 12, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. The DDA meets at 4 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
•Library Board tentative: Jan. 24, March 28, May 23, July 25, Sept. 26 and Nov. 28. The library board meets at 5 p.m. in the Library Board Room.
