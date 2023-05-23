Work is progressing on the future Commerce dog park at Willoughby Park.
Commerce Mainstreet and Downtown Director Natalie Thomas updated the downtown development authority on the project at its May 22 meeting. Crews have the enclosure fence installed around the dog park. The city is waiting on the equipment and to finalize some other details before hosting a dedication to mark the official opening of the park.
The city has made a number of improvements to Willoughby Park recently, including lighting upgrades and restroom improvements.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the DDA:
•got an update on 1818 Brewery, slated to open in mid-summer. Thomas said facility is starting to take shape. “It’s really getting very close,” she said.
•got an update on the “From Comer to Homer” Georgia Grown agri-tourism trail being planned along Hwy. 98 from Madison County to Banks County. The trail is a joint endeavor between the three counties.
•learned real estate closing procedues are complete two city-owned Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) properties. Habitat for Humanity will take over ownership and complete the two projects. The city recently received applications for its remaining CHIP money, which will be used to help renovate a number of residences in the city. The DDA spoke about the importance of the CHIP program and the benefit it has to the community and homeowners.
•continued discussions on getting some brochures and fliers together for downtown businesses.
•learned there were a little over 70 cars at Cruisin’ Commerce. The city may host another event in September.
