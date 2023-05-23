Work is progressing on the future Commerce dog park at Willoughby Park.

Commerce Mainstreet and Downtown Director Natalie Thomas updated the downtown development authority on the project at its May 22 meeting. Crews have the enclosure fence installed around the dog park. The city is waiting on the equipment and to finalize some other details before hosting a dedication to mark the official opening of the park.

