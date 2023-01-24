Work is set to begin in March on a major renovation to the Commerce Civic Center. The project includes a total rehabilitation of the large, historic building which will house civic center event space and a new city hall.
Downtown Development Director and Main Street Manager Natalie Thomas gave an update on the project at the Downtown Development Authority’s Monday (Jan. 23) meeting.
The town announced earlier that it won’t be taking any event bookings for the civic center this year as construction begins. While city leaders had hoped the project could be done in phases, Thomas said it doesn’t look like that’s a feasible option.
The renovations will convert civic center space into a multi-use building, housing the civic center and a new city hall. That move will help address repairs needed at the civic center and will also help alleviate overcrowding in the city’s government buildings.
“I’m pretty excited,” Thomas said of the renovations.
Architectural firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood previously presented concept plans for the revamp, which showed the new city hall being located in the large upstairs portion of the building. The unused basement will become the main civic center event space. The ground floor will become council chambers, offices, waiting rooms, etc.
Total construction costs were previously estimated around $10.35 million. The council voted last year to move forward with a $12 million bond to renovate the civic center through the town’s public facilities authority.
Grahl Construction is the construction manager-at-risk for the renovation.
DOG PARK UPDATE
Work may also begin soon on a dog park in the city. The park is planned on the grassy area at Willougby Park that abuts Clayton Street.
Thomas said the city is moving forward with a bid from Ryan Fulcher for around $15,000 to fence in the area with a black, chain fence. Crews are waiting on supplies before starting the project.
The city is also waiting on equipment (benches, agility sets and trash receptacles).
Last year, the city approved a number of rules for the dog park.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its Jan. 23 meeting, the DDA:
•heard a presentation from Planning and Development Manager Jordan Shoemaker about the town’s grease trap ordinance amendment and the city’s new land bank.
•got an update on several projects being done through the Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP).
•discussed business activation and development, which is one of the DDA’s strategic goals.
•discussed continued improvements to pedestrian alleys.
•learned that work continues on the 1818 building.
