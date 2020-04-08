A research report done by the University of Georgia College of Health for Athens hospitals estimates that in a worst-case scenario of the virus, Athens' two hospitals capacity could be overwhelmed with patients by April 28.
Collectively, Piedmont Athens Regional and St. Mary's Hospital have around 556 beds. In a worst-case analysis from the 17-county area served by the hospitals, there could be up to a peak of 639 simultaneous admissions with total admissions at 757.
That model assumes people don't shelter in place and that the virus spreads widely in the community.
A more optimistic model assumes sheltering at home drives down the number of projected cases and involves only 175 total hospital inpatient admissions.
The report states that as of April 2, there had been 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Athens medical service area.
