The third annual “You Matter” Summit is March 5-6 and more than 400 people are registered for the suicide prevention-trauma sessions.
The meetings will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Shannon Derrick, social worker for Barrow County schools, heads the organizing effort. She said registration has nearly doubled from 2019 when more than 200 people attended. Registration has closed.
The meetings will be at Bethlehem Church on Hwy. 11. The church is donating the space, Derrick said.
J. Eric Gentry will headline the summit, speaking both days in the morning and afternoon.
Gentry is internationally recognized in the field of clinical and disaster traumatology. He is vice president at Arizona Trauma Institute and has been in clinical practice since 1990.
He was a founder of the Traumatology Institute of Florida State University, where he got his doctorate. He was the co-director of the International Traumatology Institute at the University of South Florida.
Gentry is the co-author and co-owner of the Traumatology Institute Training Curriculum which included 17 courses in field and clinical traumatology.
Derrick said the summit was the “brainchild” of Jennifer Benford, also one of the county’s social workers.
She said it was started because of the lack of training about suicide and its causes and trauma in the community.
Derrick said 10 area school systems are sending people to the summit. The systems are Banks, Barrow, Jackson, Gwinnett, Hall, Oglethorpe, Clarke and Madison counties and Lawrenceville and Commerce city schools.
The Northeast Georgia Health System, parent company of Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, and Barrow County Family Connection are sponsors of the summit, along with the Barrow County schools.
It is a joint effort to reduce the incidents of suicide in the county and to work toward being a trauma-informed community.
