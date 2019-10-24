The Commerce City Council approved contracts for lighting at Ridling Park and to refurbish the outside areas at Youth Center Park, the former site of the Boys and Girls Club, Oct. 21.
The council had discussed both contracts for more than a year.
The council awarded a contract to replace the lights with LED lighting at Ridling Park. The contract went to West Georgia Lighting for $217,492.
The contract will remove the poles and put the lights around the perimeter of the park.
The contract for the former Boys and Girls Club does not include the building on the site. That is a separate project, Mayor Clark Hill said.
The contract was awarded to Tri-Scapes. It will include the renovation of parking, repaving parking and the basketball court and replacing the fencing.
The city put out bids twice and got three the second time. The high price was $397,321 and the low was $250,422. The city had budgeted about $200,000 for the project.
PLANNING
The council also agreed to annex and rezone two parcels of land on Jefferson Road.
One is about three acres and is two parcels owned by Beverly George. Hill said it would eliminate one of the “islands” of property that is not in the city.
The second is a bit more than 50 acres owned by Ben Blatt. A proposed subdivision of 69 houses would be built on the property with a set of conditions that are part of the approval.
Liberty Hill and Blatt plan to sell the property to a builder, partners told the planning commission.
Other conditions include having front façades that are 100 percent brick, stone or rock and the remainder of the house to be hardy plank or other approved material, the sizes will be 50 percent 2,900 square feet and 50 percent 3,400 square feet, have a homeowners’ group established and on the final plat, have an amenity package that includes a pool and clubhouse, which must be built 24 months after groundbreaking and create an attractive entry for the subdivision with an approved speed feature that will slow traffic.
ROOFTOP DINING
In other business, Brock Wilson said partners and he would like to offer rooftop dining on a building they have bought and asked the city to help get the wiring in the Cherry St. parking lot moved.
The wires include utilities owned by the city and others owned by Windstream.
After the meeting, Wilson said the buildings are the Commerce Printing and the Joy Shop locations. He said plans are to have a small rooftop area on the printing building.
At the council work session, city manager Wascher said an estimate for burying the wires is $100,000. None of the council members said they favored that approach.
Wascher said Windstream has been contacted, but a meeting has not been scheduled.
Council member Darren Owensby asked Wilson if he would like to see all the poles in the parking lot gone and all utilities underground. Wilson said that would be his goal.
GAS MAIN
A contract to replace about 200 feet of a city main gas line was awarded to Harrison and Harrison for $133,740.
Hill said the “Good Friday” rain, which dumped inches of water on the Commerce area in a few hours, revealed the problems with the gas main.
Hill said it is “almost an emergency.” The money would be taken from the city’s reserve funds.
It is on Hwy. 334 and is an eight-inch pressure line.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•adopted three ordinances that all deal with placement of “small cell wireless antennas.” Hill said the legislature changed state law to make it easier to place the wireless cells. Two ordinances deal with the pole attachments on the public right-of-way, one is because Commerce has an electric department and one is with Verizon, similar to earlier agreements with AT&T and Cingular.
•approved budget amendments for the fiscal year 2019 and 2020 budgets, described by Hill as “housekeeping.” They include police hardware and software for patrol cars and reserved funds for the gas main.
•approved a “street slow down” for the fourth Hometown Holiday Hustle 5K. It is a road race to raise money for the Commerce High School girls’ basketball team. It is at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
