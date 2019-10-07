The Commerce City Council is expected to approve contracts for improvements at two youth centers at its Oct. 21 meeting.
The council heard Oct. 7 about a bid from West Georgia Lighting to install LED lighting and poles around Ridling field for youth sports. The bid is $217,492 and the work is expected to take about two weeks.
The second contract will be for the former Boys and Girls club field at Ridgeway and Mercury streets.
City manager James Wascher said the city first asked for bids and did not get any. A second round of bidding produced three bids, but all were between $250,000 and $350,0000, over the budgeted amount.
Wascher said the low bid probably can be reduced to about $200,000 by substituting some wood chips material to go under playground equipment instead of a new rubberized surface that would be about $48,000.
MAIN GAS LINE
The council also will consider a utility contract to replace 200 feet to 250 feet of the city’s main natural gas line.
The contract is recommended for Harrison and Harrison, which put in the gas line from Bouchard Farm to Diana Food at Banks Crossing. The contract will be for $133,740.
Wascher said some of the Good Friday flooding in Commerce washed away part of the support for the gas line. He said it is an eight-inch line and is the main service for all of the city.
“It’s kind of an emergency item,” the city manager said.
PLANNING ITEMS
The council also will consider three planning items, two for rezoning and annexation into the city.
Wascher said one item, 195 B. Wilson Rd., still likely would get staff denials for variances – one for paving and one for a fence.
Wascher said the ordinances are “pretty clear, particularly on the paving.” The council approved a fence around the project and paving in the interior of the building.
The owners, Brian and Tawana Wood, requested those variances be dropped. They said the fence is not needed because the storage units will be built 10 feet high and the fence would be only six feet.
The Woods also asked that the interior paving be dropped to save money. They also said a gravel area would help with water drainage.
Wascher said the council could set other conditions and ignore the staff recommendations.
Land at 8533 Jefferson Road would be rezoned R-1 and annexed. Beverly George owns the property.
Wascher said it would preclude an “island” being created by land all around it being in the city.
Other land at 8569 Jefferson Road is requested for annexation and rezoning to city R-1. The planning commission recommended the action with conditions.
The nearly 51-acre tract first was planned for about 150 houses, but that later was cut to 69. Wascher said that would nearly equal half-acre lots.
Council member Bobby Redmon asked that any document about the planned subdivision include language that would provide some room for change but strongly indicate to a developer that lots need to be near the half-acre size and meet setback requirements.
The conditions also include half the houses be at least 2,900 square feet of space and half at least 3,400 square feet; set up a “perpetual” homeowners’ association and it be on the final plat;require an amenities package that includes a pool and clubhouse to be built within two years of breaking ground; and a marquis entry with some sort of traffic slowdown.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard a request for three regulations that will deal with small cell wireless packages. Wascher said the General Assembly passed legislation which took effect in July. The state law allows for the installation of the small cell technology without getting agreements with each municipality. Wascher said one change deals with the right-of-way, one deals with pole attachments and one is an agreement with Verizon. He said the city already has approved two other agreements with companies.
•will be asked Oct. 21 to approve street slow-downs for the fourth annual Hometown Holiday Hustle 5K for the Commerce High School girls’ basketball team.
•spent several minutes debating a request Wascher got recently for a rooftop dining proposal that would require moving cables in the Cherry St. parking lot. Wascher said one of the people involved in the proposal is “an old college friend” of his. Council members generally agreed the city could bury two electric services to the restaurant. Going beyond that commitment would require up to $100,000, Wascher said. The city manager noted the area includes a lot of services, including electricity, cable and fiber optics. Several transformers are on poles, too.
