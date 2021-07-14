The Nicholson City Council approved a five percent franchise fee Monday night, July 12, for video and cable businesses that operate in the town.
The fee is in line with franchise fees charged for these businesses by other governments in the area.
In other business at the meeting Monday, the council:
•approved from Linda O’Reilly to rezone property in order to locate a second dwelling on the site. Council members Thomas Gary, Lamar Watkins and Dusty Durst voted in favor of this, while Mike Barfield voted against it.
•heard the library report, which includes that the last summer reading program will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, at the city park.
•heard from the mayor that the city received one bid, from Garrett Paving, for four road projects. The council will discuss this further at the July 22 work session.
•discussed the fire sprinkler installation project at the Benton Center. This will also be discussed at the July 22 work session. The total cost is $107,000, and the city has a $39,000 USDA grant. The city is seeking other funds to go towards this project.
