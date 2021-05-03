Nicholson residents should see road improvements in the future. In a meeting held Monday, May 3, the city council voted to move $118,452 from the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) V account for parks and recreation to go towards road work and repair.
Mayor Jan Webster noted that the money needs to be spent before the end of the year. She also said there are many citizens who have talked to her about road improvements.
The council also approved a 20-year cell tower lease agreement with Jackson County. The BOC has already approved the lease agreement which calls for the county to place a cell tower on an 80 x 80 parcel of land owned by the city. Webster said the location of the cell tower in the city would give the residents better 9-1-1 service.
In other business, the council approved an amendment to the charter on salaries for the mayor and council members. Attorney Jody Campbell explained that this action will allow changes to the salary to be done by ordinance. No specific amount has been discussed, but if one is approved, it will not be implemented until after the next election.
Finally, the council voted to amend the personnel policy following a request from the auditor. The change is related to how over-time is handled for employees. Council member Mike Barfield voted against this, but other members of the council voted yes.
The next work session for the Nicholson City Council will be on May 27 at the Community Center.
