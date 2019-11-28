The Nicholson City Council, on Nov. 21, discussed the proposed 2020 budget – up just over seven percent from the $682,134 adopted budget of 2019. The total proposed for 2020 is $734,000.
Increases in revenue for 2020 include an increase in Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) of $25,000; $8,000 increase in insurance premium tax; $8,000 increase in building rental fees; $5,000 in TAVT, $3,500 increase in sanitation and $5,000 in miscellaneous fees.
However, during the discussion on the budget council member Mike Barfield advised the proposed total for building rental fees would increase by an additional $14,000 in 2020 due to the rental of a portion of the Benton facility to a day care.
City clerk Debbie Fontaine said she would make this adjustment to the proposed budget prior to approval by the council in December.
Other items discussed at the work session, that are expected to be voted on by the council at the meeting on Monday, Dec. 2, were:
•appointee to the Nicholson Water Authority. Those being considered are Walter Barnett, Bert Carithers and Allen Love.
•security monitoring agreement for the security alarm and fire alarm at the Benton facility. The proposal comes from EMC Security at a cost of $60.95 per month for both.
