The annual Nicholson Daisy Festival, which is held the first weekend in May, has been postponed, due to concerns with the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The festival will be held July 3-4.
The Daisy Festival will be combined with the annual fireworks display, which will be held on July 3, with the Daisy Festival to be held on July 4.
