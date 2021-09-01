Nicholson officials discussed the pros and cons of abolishing the planning commission when it met at a work session Thursday. At this point, there have been no decisions made; it was strictly up for discussion.
Over the last five years, there have been no more than 10 planning commission requests, so leaders said the city may be better served with a planning administrator and consultant.
One of the pros is having extra sets of eyes to look at plans while cons include the extra time it takes to get a project approved; another issue is getting a quorum and getting people to serve.
Several small cities around the state have adopted this measure or looking into it.
In other business, the council discussed codifying current codes. Municode will allow the public to have access to all codes and ordinances online. This also allows the city to be sure their laws line up with state laws. If an ordinance does not line up, the state law trumps what a city has in place.
In other business council members discussed:
•cemetery maintenance. Currently, the public works department handles the lawn service. Mayor Jan Webster asked the council to think about this.
•repaving the Benton parking lot at the city hall.
•a request by Walter Barnette to help him urge Jackson County to make Nicholson a polling place for the primary elections. Currently Nicholson is the polling place for municipal elections. He said there are too many elderly and homebound people that opt to “not vote” rather than drive all the way to Southside Church off Hwy 129 during a primary election. He believes that the city has enough parking here at the Benton Hall for large numbers of voters and would work great for elections.
