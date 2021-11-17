The Nicholson Public Library is having a prize drawing for a Madame Alexander Babblebaby.
The Babblebaby is constructed of non-toxic materials and features 25 gentle realistic sounds when her soft belly is pressed. She is wearing a pink striped T-shirt, sparkly tutu, leggings and matching headband.
The drawing will be on Monday, December 20. Tickets are $1 each and all proceeds benefit the Nicholson Public Library.
JINGLE AND MINGLE CHRISTMAS
The Nicholson Public Library and the City of Nicholson invite you to join them for the annual Jingle and Mingle Christmas. Tuesday, December 7, stop by the Nicholson Public Library and take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus then make a Christmas ornament. The magical evening continues with the third annual lighting of the city Christmas tree, seasonal music and refreshments at the Benton Center.
"Join us as we dash into the most wonderful time of the year," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states. "This is a free event. Remember to bring camera/phone to snap a photo with Santa."
STORYTIME
Enchanted story time returns with Lady Sherri on Monday, November 22, on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page. Lady Sherri will share a Thanksgiving story and craft. Craft kits can be picked up at the library.
Check out Nicholson’s own amazing Ms. Irma each month on our Facebook page as she hosts Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson, Spanish Story Time in Nicholson.
Exclusively on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook join us for 12 Magical Christmas Stories featuring Lady Sherri. Each day beginning Sunday, December 12. Lady Sherri will read a special Children’s Christmas story. On December 24, a special guest will be reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.
PASSPORT
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility WITH trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State to initiate passport services. Call and book and appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
SERVICES OFFERED
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. The library also offer faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday, November 25, through Saturday, November 27.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South. For more information, call 706- 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
