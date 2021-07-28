Nicholson Public Library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe encourages school-age children to get a library card.
She asks, "What is the most essential school supply a child needs? A PINES Library Card, of course. As a member of PINES and the Piedmont Regional Library System, children can eagerly explore and discover a new world. In addition to the latest bestselling print books and DVD’s the library also also offer e-books, e-magazines and audiobooks. Access over 30,000 learning activities with ABC Mouse, learn new languages with Mango Languages, check out Georgia State Park and Historic Site Passes, receive free Zoo Atlanta admission (once a year), and our newest resource is World Book Online. All free with your PINES Library Card!"
The library also offers a variety of programs both in-person and virtual.
"One of our most popular programs is Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson," O'Keeffe said. "Each month, the amazing Ms. Irma shares a story in Spanish and English on our Facebook Page."
MOBILE HOT SPOTS
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. The library also offer faxing, printing, and scanning at a nominal charge.
CITY-WIDE EVENT
On Saturday, September, 4th from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. a celebration will be held at the East Jackson Park with food, crafts, live music by Whisper Whitlock and fireworks. Booths are still available. For more information, call 706-757-3408.
FARMER'S MARKET
The City of Nicholson’s Farmers Market is open on the last Saturday in July, August and September. There are still have a few spots available. Booths are free. Contact Nicholson City Hall for more information.
PASSPORT
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility.
"If you are planning a trip within the next year, we encourage you to apply for or renew your passport now to receive it in time for your travel," O'Keeffe said. "We have trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate passport services. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information."
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
