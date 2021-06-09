Drop into the Nicholson Public Library and check out one of our Farm Animal books and receive a portable storyboard to keep.
"Bring your favorite stuffed friend for a check-up at our Animal Care Centre," states library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe. "Children can also participate in a Scavenger Hunt and visit our Treasure Chest."
The “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program has started. Children who want to participate can register online at prlib.org for Beanstack or visit the library to sign up. Prizes are earned by reading the required number of points. One book or 20 minutes equals a point. Children receive incentives when signing up, at 20 points and at 40 points.
PROGRAMS
Nicholson Summer Reading Programs are:
•Mondays, June 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th –Enchanted Story Time with Lady Sherri at 11:30 a.m.. Children will enjoy stories and a craft.
•Thursday, June 10th-Join Ranger Maggie Hunt to learn all about bats. The program begins at 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, June 16th-“Tales of the Dairy Godmother” presented by the Georgia Farm Bureau. The program starts at 11:30 a.m. There will be a craft.
•Thursday, June 17th-Paint and Take at 11:30 a.m. Space is limited, call the library to reserve a spot.
•Thursday, June 24th-Snakes Alive with Smithgall Woods at 10:30 a.m.
SUMMER FOOD
Seamless Summer Feeding returns to the Nicholson Public Library. Beginning June 1st, the lunch bus will be at the library MondayS – ThursdayS from 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Meal packages include breakfast and lunch for each day. A two-day meal package will be offered on Thursdays. There are no income requirements or registration. Any child 18 or younger is eligible.
DONATIONS
"Help us make an impact by donating much needed animal care items for MOAS," O'Keeffe states. "Through July 31, the Nicholson Public Library will be a donation spot. A complete list of needed items is available on our Facebook page or at our library.
STORY TIME
Practice your Spanish with Ms. Irma on Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson, Spanish Story Time, monthly on the library's Facebook page.
SERVICES OFFERED
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. The library also offers faxing, printing, and scanning at a nominal charge.
The library is a also a Passport Acceptance Agency. The library has trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State to initiate and execute passport services. Call to book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
