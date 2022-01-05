The Nicholson Public Library offers Bilingual Story Time monthly.
Irma Robles, administrative assistant for the City of Nicholson, is on the Harold S. Swindle Facebook page, each month for Nicholson Spanish Storytime.
SERVICES OFFERED AT LIBRARY
Library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe asks, "Did the holidays wear you and your wallet out? Fear not, your PINES library can help you sail into 2022. We offer a wide range of print books, DVDs, e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, Zoo Atlanta admission, and so much more. The Nicholson Public Library is a proud member of the Piedmont Regional Library System. For more information on library resources, visit prlib.org."
HARRY POTTER PROGRAM
A special program will be presented on Tuesday, February 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. as 25 years of magic with Harry Potter is celebrated.
"Meet Mark Braught, the illustrator and artist for the first Harry Potter movie merchandise, enjoy activities, crafts, and trivia," O'Keeffe said. "Dress up is encouraged but not required. The program is free and open to Harry Potter fans of all ages."
BOOK CLUB
The Book Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s read is "The Girls Are All So Nice Here." Copies of each month’s selection are available for check out at the circulation desk.
The next meeting is Thursday, January 20.
PASSPORT
The library is a passport acceptance agency with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library also has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed on Saturday, January 8 and 15.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
