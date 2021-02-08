The Nicholson Public Library has user friendly Mobile Hotspots available for checkout. The Mobile Hotspot can provide wireless internet access for up to 10 devices. Jackson County Georgia PINES Library card holders 18 and older can check out the hotspot. This program enables students without internet help with their homework and projects. Patrons also have access to the library’s various electronic resources. Call the library to find out more about checking out this device.
"Libby" is also available at the library. Libby is the Piedmont Regional Libraries' app for e-books, e-magazines and audiobooks. Through Libby, patrons can listen or read their favorite books for free.
"Choose from hundreds of titles in a variety of genres," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "Libby is easy to use, stop by the library or go to prlib.org to find out more about this awesome digital resource."
ALSO OFFERED
Other services offered through the library include:
•State park passes: Tired of the house and zoom meetings? Pack up the gang and head to one of Georgia’s beautiful state parks. First, stop by the library and check out one of our Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites pass. The pass will enable you to park free of charge at any one of over 100 places. For more information, visit GaStateParks.org.
•Atlanta Zoo Passes: Stop by and watch the Atlanta Zoo DVD (must have a valid PINES Library card in good standing) and one of our staff members will issue you a voucher good for three free admissions. The pass is valid Mondays through Fridays, only. The pass is redeemable for up to four weeks from the issue date. You must present the pass and your PINES library card. Call the Zoo or to visit their Know Before You Visit webpage for hours and updated information. Know Before You Visit—zooatlanta.org/visit/zoo-atlanta-and-the coronavirus-covid-19/ or call them at 404 624-9453.
•Passport: Ready to have an adventure? Need a passport? Did you know that the Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility? The library has trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
•Office services: The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a nominal fee. Scanning is free of charge.
•Wi-Fi: The library offers Wifi even when the library is closed. No password is required to use it free in the parking lot.
•Storytime: Nicholson’s own petite princess, Czarina Lena, reviews children’s books from all genres. Ms. Irma reads stories and sings songs in Spanish. Lady Sherri offers a weekly Enchanted Story Time. This week, Lady Sherri will share a Valentine’s Book about friendship, kindness and love. Pick up your Valentine’s craft at the Nicholson Public Library.
The library hours of operation are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
