Looking for adventure? Look no further than your local public library, states Nicholson Public Library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe.
"Behind our magical doors, a bounty of adventure, knowledge, and fun await you," she said. "Books, DVD’s, and public access computers can access e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, World Book, ABC Mouse, and Mango Languages. We even have partnerships with some of the hottest educational venues in Georgia. The Michael C. Carlos Museum is one of the premier museums in the Southeast. The museum houses one of the comprehensive collections of artwork from ancient Egypt, Nubia, the Near East, Greece, Rome, the Americas, Africa, and Asia. Patrons can check out the Michael C. Carlos Museum pass free with their PINES library card. Up to six people can discover these cultural treasures. Stop by today and sign up for your library card and begin your journey!"
September is Library Card Sign-Up month at the library. Every new patron that signs up at the Nicholson Public Library will be entered in our drawing for a canvas Piedmont Regional Library System messenger bag filled with goodies.
"While visiting our library don’t forget to pick up one of our weekly take and make crafts," O'Keeffe said. "Children can also participate in a scavenger hunt to find book characters hidden around the library. Each child that finds all seven characters can visit our treasure box!"
ADULT BOOK CLUB
There is also an adult book club offered.
O'Keeffe said, "Discover new books and authors monthly at NPL! Join our Hidden Gems Book Club for adults, each month we will meet on the third Thursday of the month. Our next club meeting is Thursday, October 21, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is “Into the Abyss”. Books are available at the circulation desk for check out."
Monday’s at 11:30 a.m. are story time at the Nicholson Public Library Annex. The annex is located at the Benton Center. Join Lady Sherri for songs, a story, and a craft.
Check out Nicholson’s own amazing Ms. Irma each month on our Facebook page as she hosts Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson, Spanish Story Time in Nicholson.
FARMERS MARKET
The City of Nicholson’s Farmers Market is open on the last Saturday in September. There are still have a few spots available. Booths are free. Contact Nicholson City Hall for more information.
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as also offer faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.., Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U. S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.