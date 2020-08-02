The Nicholson Public Library offers virtual learning resources for area youth.
"It’s time for the children to head back to school," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "Virtual learning, home-schooling or face-to-face, the Nicholson Public Library is here to help. Through our digital services, we offer e-books, e-magazines and e-audiobooks. Learning Express is the perfect tool to help children prepare for exams, such as: SAT, ASVAB, GED and more."
The School Center offers resources for classroom and homework success. There is also a Computer Skills Center for learning basic computer skills and popular programs.
"All of these resources and more are available with your PINES library card," O'Keefe states. "Stop by the Nicholson Public Library today and get the smartest card for your wallet."
The Nicholson Public Library is open to the public.
"Stop by and checkout our ever increasing collection of print books for children, young adults and adults," O'Keefe states. "We also have a large selection of DVD’s and audiobooks available for checkout. Public access computers are available for all of your needs. The library offers for a small fee: printing, copying, faxing and scanning.:
Check out all our resources at https://prlib.org.
FEATURED READER
This month, the featured reader for the community reader virtual Story Time is Kendall Sims. Kendall is the Chief Executive Officer for the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County. Kendall is a graduate of Commerce High School.
“Enchanted Story and Craft Time” will be virtually every Monday on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page. Kits for the craft can be picked up at the library.
"Story Time to Go is a wonderful way to entertain the young ones without technology," O'Keefe states. "Stop by the library and check out one of the weekly themed books. In addition to the books, we will have songs and DYI finger puppets that coordinate with the books. We will still continue to have our Spanish Story Time with Ms. Irma. Hora de cuentos en espanol en Nicholson! Little ones will learn new words, phrases and even songs in Spanish."
Georgia author Karen Gillespie will be featured via Zoom on Thursday, August 6, at 5:30 p.m. Karin lives in Augusta and is the 2016 Georgia Author of the Year Award. She has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post and Writer Magazine. Karin’s books include: "Bet Your Bottom Dollar," "A Dollar Short" and "Dollar Daze." Her books are set in the south and filled with friendship, humor and romance.
CENSUS
The Census may be filled out online at the computers at the library. Census results affect planning and funding for education including programs such as Head Start, Pell Grants, school lunches, rural education, adult education and grants for pre-school special education. You can complete the census three different ways: online, phone or mail. For more information: visit census.georgia.gov.
PASSPORT
The Nicholson Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Farmer’s Market is now open in the Benton Center’s Parking Lot, just outside the library. Stop by on the first and third Saturdays in August for farm fresh goodies. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon
The library’s hours are as follows: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The library is located at 5466 U. S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.