The Nicholson Public Library is having a prize drawing for a Madame Alexander Babblebaby. The Babblebaby is constructed of non-toxic materials and features 25 gentle realistic sounds when her soft belly is pressed. She is wearing a pink striped T-shirt, sparkly tutu, leggings and matching headband.
The drawing will be on Monday, December 20. Tickets are $1 each and all proceeds benefit the Nicholson Public Library.
STORYTIME
Enchanted Story Time returns with Lady Sherri on Monday, November 22, on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page. Lady Sherri will share a Thanksgiving story and craft. Craft kits can be picked up at the library.
Check out Nicholson’s own amazing Ms. Irma each month on our Facebook page as she hosts Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson, Spanish story time in Nicholson.
SANTA AT LIBRARY
On Tuesday, December 7, make plans to drop by and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"Make a craft, enjoy refreshments, and take a photo with the famous couple from the North Pole," O'Keeffes states.
The program is free and open to everyone.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
Hidden Gems Book Club is offered for for adults each month, meeting on the third Thursday of the month. The next club meeting is Thursday, November 18. November’s selection is "The Bookshop on the Corner." Books are available at the circulation desk for check out.
Ms. Irma hosts a Spanish storytime on Facebook each month.
PASSPORT
The library is a Passport Acceptance Agency with trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State to initiate passport services. Call the library to book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
HOTSPOTS
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
HOURS
The Nicholson Public Library will be closed the following days: Thursday, November 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day, and Saturday, November 13.
The library will be open regular hours on Friday November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The library will also be closed Thursday, November 25, through Saturday, November 27, for Thanksgiving.
The regular schedule is as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706- 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.