The Nicholson Public Library is holding a give-away for a hand-crafted 84X84 patriotic quilt made by The Harold S. Swindle Public Library Quilt with Friends group. The quilt will fit a queen size bed or can be used as a wall hanging. The drawing will be at the City of Nicholson’s Independence Day Festival. The tickets are $2 each, 3 for $5 or 6 for $10.
Tickets can be purchased at the Nicholson Public Library. All proceeds from the raffle support the Nicholson Public Library Summer Reading Program. Tickets can also be bought at Nicholson’s Daisy Festival at the library booth.
DISNEY TICKETS
Children can earn a free ticket to see Disney on Ice “Let’s Celebrate” at their local public library. In order to earn a ticket, children must read five books in order to receive their stamped voucher. Adults must purchase their tickets. The tickets are good for either Thursday, April 21, or Friday, April 22, performances at the Gas South Arena.
Beginning April 4, children 12 and under can enter a drawing to win an “Encanto” poster, cinch sack, stickers, and a plush jaguar. To be entered, children have to check out an item from the Nicholson Public Library. The drawing will be on Monday, April 11.
ADULT PROGRAMS
The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is "White Chrysanthemum." Copies are available at the circulation desk.
The Knit ‘n’ Stitch group meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All skill levels are invited to attend. Bring your latest projects and enjoy social interaction with other crafters. Mask wearing is encouraged, not required.
CLEAN UP DAY NICHOLSON
Saturday, April 23, starting at 8 a.m., will be Nicholson’s Annual Clean Up Day. Free dumpsters available for Nicholson City residents only. Proof of residency will be required. The dumpsters will be located at the Benton Center Nicholson City Hall Parking Lot. No tires, no paint, and no batteries will be accepted. This is a one-day event.
DAISY FESTIVAL
Mark your calendars for The City of Nicholson’s Daisy Festival. It will be held on Friday, May 6, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will include food, crafts, games, cakewalks, an auction, parade, live music, and more. Craft booth is $50, craft booth with electricity is $60, and a food booth is $100. For more information, call Nicholson City Hall at 706 757-3408.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME
Join Ms. Irma each month on the Harold S. Swindle Facebook page, for Nicholson Spanish Story time, hora de cuentos en Espanol con la senorita Irma.
PASSPORT/OTHER SERVICES
Are you planning a trip within the next year? If so we encourage you to apply for or renew your passport now to receive it in time for your travel. The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. We have trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. We also offer faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
HOURS/LOCATION
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will be closed on Saturday, April 16, for Easter.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
