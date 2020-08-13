The Nicholson Public Library has received a series of books from the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission.
"We are one of 6,000 libraries nationwide to receive a three volume set of books chronicling the efforts and undertakings of the women’s suffrage movement in the United States," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states.
The three-volume set includes: "Around America to Win the Vote" by Mara Rockliff, "The Woman’s Hour: Our Fight for the Right to Vote" by Elaine Weiss and "National Park Service Women’s Suffrage Reader" (an anthology of essays).
VIRTUAL LEARNING
It’s time for the children to head back to school and the Nicholson library is offering options.
"Whether it's virtual learning, home-schooling or face to face, the Nicholson public library is here to assist," O'Keefe said. "Through our digital services, we offer eBooks, eMagazines and audiobooks. Learning Express is the perfect tool to help children prepare for exams, such as: SAT, ASVAB, GED and more. The School Center offers resources for classroom and homework success. There is also a Computer Skills Center for learning basic computer skills and popular programs. All of these resources and more are available with your PINES library card. Stop by the Nicholson Public Library today and get the smartest card for your wallet."
The library also offers a large selection of DVDs and audio books available for checkout.
"We have public access computers available for all your needs," O'Keefe said. "The library offers: printing, copying, faxing and scanning for a small fee. Check out all of our resources at https://prlib.org."
FEATURED READER
This month, the featured reader for the virtual Community Story Time will be Kendall Sims, chief executive officer for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Jackson County.
Spanish Story Time with Ms. Irma will be an ongoing virtual program. Hora de cuentos en espanol en Nicholson! Little ones will learn new words, phrases and even songs in Spanish.
Also coming up is the Enchanted Story and Craft Time with Lady Sherri. Story times can be found on the Facebook page (Harold S. Swindle Public Library). Craft kits can be obtained at the library. They are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Virtual videos are offered on Youtube (Piedmont Regional Library System). The children's one can be found at:
and the teen one at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZs5ubl6fkcWTEVQSvjp4Og.
O'Keefe also shares, "Story Time to Go is a wonderful way to entertain the young ones without technology. Stop by the library and check out one of the weekly themed books. In addition to the books, we will have DYI finger puppets and songs that coordinate with the books."
The Nicholson Public Library hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.