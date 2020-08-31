The Nicholson Public Library has received a Census Mini-Grant from the American Library Association.
"Beginning in 1790, the United States Census has played an essential role in our country," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "The 2020 census is no different. It is more important than ever that we all participate. The deadline is approaching and we have a responsibility to be counted. The 2020 census will provide data that will impact communities for the next decade. Many critical social services, infrastructure programs and education are impacted by the numbers provided by the Census Bureau. Fair Cost estimates that Georgia could possibly lose up to $3,600 per person annually for the next decade by people not responding to the survey."
School lunch programs, highway planning and construction, Federal Pell Grant Program, Special Education Grants to states, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and many other diverse programs are affected by the statistics provided in the census to improve and enhance quality of life.
"Our local leaders have used this information to build new schools, clinics, roads and services for families, older adults and children," O'Keefe states. "The answers you provide in the census are confidential. Every employee is required to take an oath protecting your personal information for life. Security is a top priority in the ever changing technological world. The Census Bureau constantly refines their approach to identifying, preventing, detecting and responding to any and all cyber threats.
If you have not completed the census you still can by going to my2020census.gov. There are three ways online, by phone or mail. Currently, census employees are canvassing door to door those that have not responded. Taking the census survey is easy and quick. Make sure you are counted for the future.
LIBRARY CARD SIGN-UP MONTH
September is Library Card Sign Up month.
O'Keefe states, "Don’t miss out on being able to update your library card with a new design or sign up your or your children up for the free public library card. Visit us on Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library) to keep up to date on what is happening during Library Card Sign Up month."
The Nicholson Public Library is also a Passport Acceptance Facility. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library hours of operation are as follows: Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed on Saturday, September 4, and Monday, September 7, in observance of Labor Day.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
