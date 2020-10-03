The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson, Georgia has been awarded the Sisters in Crime organization’s “We love Libraries” $1,000 grant to buy books or audiobooks for its collection.
“We are thrilled to be the October recipient of Sisters in Crime, We Love Libraries grant,” said Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager.
Sisters in Crime was founded in 1986 to promote the advancement, recognition and professional development of women crime writers. Today, the organization boasts 3,600 members and 51 chapters worldwide. For more information on the author members and their programs, visit www.sistersincrime.org.
WINNERS
winners of the drawing from the Library Card Sign-Up month are: Braxton Pittman won the Funopolis Family Fun Pack for Four, Jackie Smith and Sharon Adams won lunch for two from Jaemor Farms at Banks Crossing and Brooklyn Marlowe won a free ice cream cake courtesy of Dairy Queen of Commerce.
"Thank you to all of our patrons that swapped out their old cards or registered for a library card," O'Keefe said. "A special thank you to Funopolis, Jaemor Farms and Dairy Queen of Commerce for their generous donations to our library. A big shout out to Keller Williams Realty for their generous donation of children’s board books. The new books are available for check out now at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library."
GOODY BAGS
O'Keefe encourages area children to "stop by and scare the staff on Saturday, October 31st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m."
"We will be passing out goodie bags to children who are dressed in costume as long as supplies last," she said. "The bags will be handled following CDC regulations. One bag per child, and the child must be present to receive their treats."
STORY TIME
Travel the world without leaving home with Lisa Manzione’s Harry and Bella children’s travel book series. Bella and Harry are Chihuahuas who explore exciting cities around the world. Each Monday on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page, Lady Sherri will read a different book and make a craft. Make and take crafts can be picked up at the library, included in the craft pack is a pretend passport book and a stamp for each country the children virtually visit.
Everyone who posts their finished crafts for each country on Facebook, will be entered into a prize drawing for Bella and Harry plushies and a Bella and Harry Let’s Visit Paris! Book.
PASSPORT
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. Expedited service is available once again for passports. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library hours are as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
