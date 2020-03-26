As a caution to help limit the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson is temporarily closing to at least March 30.
"We apologize for the inconvenience however, we take the safety of our patrons and staff very seriously," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "During this time, no overdue fines will be charged. Please contact the library with any questions at 706-757-3577. If you have any questions concerning passports, please give us a call."
She encourages library patrons to take advantage of the many digital resources during this time: including eBooks, eAudiobooks, and magazines through RB Digital, Mango Languages, GALILEO, Learning Express, and eRead Kids (the digital collection of 15,00+ ebooks and audiobooks for children). Access these resources and more at prlib.org. Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lot.
The library is located at 5466 U. S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
