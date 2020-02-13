The Harold S. Swindle Public Library, Nicholson, will celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 4 - 6 p.m. Children can decorate their own mask, win beads playing games and enjoy King Cake. The event is free and for ages three and older with a caregiver.
Benton Elementary School yearbooks are now for sale at the library.
“Relive 80 wonderful years of Benton through pictures, facts and history,” states Rhonda O’Keeffe. “It even has the graduate list from 1938-1957.”
The yearbooks are available at the circulation desk for $20. Checks (made payable to Nicholson City Hall) or cash are acceptable.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 7- 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The Homeschool group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Nicholson Public Library. All are welcome.
Those who need a passport for spring break or summer vacation can get one at the library as it is a Passport Acceptance Facility. Call and book an appointment. For more information, visit https:travel.state.gov.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, visit http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook at Harold S. Swindle Public Library or call 706-757-3577.
