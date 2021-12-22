The Nicholson Public Library is celebrating the New Year with extended hours. Beginning the first week in January, the Nicholson Public Library will be open until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and until 5 p.m. on Fridays.
“We are committed to serving the Nicholson community and extending our hours allows us to do that," said Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager.
PROGRAM COMING UP
A special program will be presented on Feb. 22 on Harry Potter.
"Grab your wand and begin your adventure on February 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. as we celebrate 25 years of magic with Harry Potter," said O'Keeffe. "Mark Braught, the illustrator of merchandise for the first Harry Potter movie, will be here. Wizards of all ages will enjoy activities, crafts, and trivia from our magical hero and his friends. Dress up is encouraged but not required. The program is free and open to Harry Potter fans of all ages."
BOOK CLUB
The Book Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s read is "The Girls Are All So Nice Here." Copies of each month’s selection are available for check out at the circulation desk.
PASSPORT
The Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility WITH trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State to initiate passport services. Call and book and appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. The library also offers faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
Current hours Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Nicholson Public Library and Nicholson City Hall will be closed the following days for the holidays: Thursday, December 23, through Sunday, December 26. The library will also be closed on Friday, December 31, and Saturday, January 1.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
