As a caution to help limit the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson is extending its temporary closure through April 15.
"We apologize for the inconvenience however, we take the safety of our patrons and staff very seriously," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe stated. "During this time, no overdue fines will be charged. Please contact the library with any questions at 706- 757-3577."
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Library” has also temporarily suspended meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Homeschool group will tentatively resume meeting on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Thursday, April 16.
FREE WIFI
Free public WiFi is available in the parking lot.
For local residents who wish to apply for a library card to use digital resources during this time, visit prlib.org. The library card can be picked up at the home library when it reopens to the public. Included in the digital resources are: eBooks, eAudiobooks and magazines through RB Digital and eRead Kids, Mango Languages and Learning Express.
To apply for a passport, call the library or visit the following websites for assistance: Athens Main Post Office, Winder Main Post Office, or Gainesville Main Post Office. For more information, visit https://travel.state.gov.
The library is located at 5466 U.S, Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or visit Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
