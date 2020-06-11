Nicholson public library will be holding its summer reading programs virtually this summer.
"You don’t have to miss a thing," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "You can even register for summer reading online on our new virtual tracking system Beanstack. Through Beanstack, you can track days read, write reviews,and participate in activities to complete badges and earn prizes."
A family can sign all readers in the household under one account. Beanstack can also be downloaded onto your mobile device. If you would prefer not to use Beanstack, contact your local public library for a paper log.
When you reach 25 days read, go to the Nicholson public library for your prize.
"At 50 days read, you will have officially completed the summer reading program and will earn your second prize," O'Keefe said. "Continue reading to earn a ticket for the grand prize."
To register for summer reading, go to prlib.beanstack.org or access it through prlib.org and follow the prompts. Call the library for assistance if needed.
The virtual summer reading programs will be available on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page or prlib.org. Staff and special guests will bring themed programs daily.
The programs include: Book Talks, Pre-K story time, Show and Tell, Stories and Crafts, and Family Fun Fridays. Wednesdays and Thursdays, you can pick up the make and take craft at the library. The programs will be posted weekdays through July 24. There will also be exclusive programs on the library's Facebook page.
FOOD PROGRAM
"We are excited to announce that the Nicholson Public Library will once again be a stop for the Seamless Summer Feeding Program," O'Keefe said. "Mondays through Fridays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., children 18 and under are eligible for free grab and go meals. The program is under the Jackson County School Nutrition Program, under the direction of Dr. Debra Morris."
During the month of June, the library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library will be closed on Saturdays.
The library is located at 5466 U. S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
