This month’s featured Community Reader at the virtual story time for the Nicholson Public Library will be Nicholson’s Mayor, Jan Webster. Mayor Webster’s story time will be on September 28.
Follow the library Facebook page for virtual story times. Monday, September 21, tune in for Ms. Irma’s Spanish Story time, Hora de Cuentos en Espanol.
For those looking for an alternative to online story times, they can stop by the Nicholson Public Library and snap up a Story Time to Go. Check out books on dinosaurs, dogs, cats or bears and select the coordinating finger puppets and rhymes to go with them.
NEW LIBRARY CARDS
In celebration of Library Card Sign-Up Month this September, stop by the Nicholson Public Library to trade in your old PINES card for one of the new designs, for free.
Patrons who trade in their cards or new patrons who sign up for a library card will be entered into a drawing for a Funopolis Family Fun Pack.
PASSPORT
The Nicholson Public Library is a passport acceptance facility. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
Currently, the library hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South. For more information, call 706- 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
