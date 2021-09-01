“A library card can change your life,” states Rhonda O’Keeffe, Nicholson Public Library Manager.
A PINES library card enables you access to print books, DVD’s, audiobooks, e-books, e-magazines, e-audiobooks, MANGO Languages, Free Georgia State and Historic Park Passes, World Book Online, three free admissions to the Atlanta Zoo once a year, free admission (up to six) for the Michael C. Carlos Museum and so much more.
"Stop by your library or go online to prlib.org to get the smartest card in your wallet," she said.
The Nicholson Public Library is raffling off a bag full of goodies for new library card patrons. New library patrons from September 1 to September 30 will be entered into the raffle. September is Library Card Month.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
The library has an book club for adults, called Hidden Gems Book Club. Each month, the group meets on the third Thursday of the month. The first meeting is on Thursday, September 16, at 1:30 p.m. The first book is “The Alice Network."
STORYTIME
Ms. Irma hosts Spanish Storytime each month on the library Facebook page.
LABOR DAY FESTIVAL
A Labor Day Festival will be held in Nicholson, Saturday, September, 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the East Jackson Park. Food, crafts, live music by Whisper Whitlock, and fireworks are planned. Booths are still available. For more information, call 706 757-3408.
While at the festival, be sure to stop by and check out PuRL, Piedmont Regional Library’s mobile library.
"Cake makes everything sweeter," O'Keeffe said. "Fisit the NPL’s traditional cakewalk and cupcake walk. The Nicholson Public Library is also raffling off a handmade Georgia Bulldog quilt. The quilt was made by The Nicholson Quilt with Friends of the Nicholson Library Group. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5."
The drawing will be held at the Labor Day Festival on September 4 . All proceeds from the quilt and cakewalk benefit the Nicholson Public Library.
FARMERS MARKET
The City of Nicholson’s Farmers Market is open the last Saturday in September. There are still spots available, booths are still available. Contact Nicholson City Hall for more information.
SERVICES OFFERED
The library is a Passport Acceptance Agency with trained and certified agents by the U.S.
The Nicholson Public Library also has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed on Saturday, September 4, but will have a booth at the Nicholson Labor Day Festival. The library will be closed Monday, September 6, for Labor Day.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
