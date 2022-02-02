February is Black History Month and the Nicholson Public Library has books in recognition of this observation.
Library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states, "Black History Month began in 1926. Each year has a theme, with 2022’s theme being 'Black Health and Wellness.' It is an opportunity to acknowledge the legacy of African-American scholars and medical professions. Check out the historical fiction 'Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker' based on Elizabeth Keckley or 'Libertie,' a compelling story inspired by one of the first female African-American doctors in America. Stop by today to check out these and other books that honor the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future."
HARRY POTTER PROGRAMS
A program on Harry Potter is also planned at the library; coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
O'Keeffe says, "Grab your broom, floo powder, or get ready to apparate at the Nicholson Public Library as we celebrate 25 Magical Years of Harry Potter. Meet Mark Braught, the illustrator and artist for the first Harry Potter movie merchandise, enjoy activities, crafts, and trivia. Dress up is encouraged, but not required. The program is free and open to Harry Potter fans of all ages."
STORY TIME
Join Ms. Irma each month on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page, for Nicholson Spanish Storytime.
PASSPORTS/OTHER SERVICES
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility.
"If you are planning an international trip within the next year, we encourage to apply for or renew your passport now to receive it in time for your travel," O'Keeffe said. "We have trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State, to initiate and execute passport services. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library also has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
HOURS AND LOCATION
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 US Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
