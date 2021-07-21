This year’s Summer Reading Program at the Nicholson Public Library ended with a splash. Children were able to enjoy a water slide, snow cones, and water provided by the Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue.
“It has become a Nicholson Public Library tradition to end our Summer Reading Program with a water event," stated Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager. "Saturday, July 24th, is the last day to redeem your points for the Summer Reading Program. Children who have achieved the 40-point level are entered in our drawing for the Funopolis Family Fun Pack."
Adults are eligible for prizes also by registering for the weekly Adult Summer Reading Drawing. Books can be adult fiction or nonfiction, as well as young adult and audio books. All books must belong to the Nicholson Public Library and be checked out from the NIC Library. Reading two books equals one ticket for the drawing. One prize per household. Drawings will be held on July 23 and 30 for ages 16 and up.
O'Keeffe states, "The Nicholson Public Library would like to thank the following for their support of our Summer Reading Program: Dairy Queen of Commerce, Subway at Banks Crossing, Chick Fil A of Banks Crossing, Domino’s of Commerce, Funopolis, Commerce Cinemas, Upstairs on Broad, Black Creek Products, Jaemor Farms of Banks Crossing, Mayor Webster and the City Council of Nicholson, City of Nicholson Staff, Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue, Dr. Debra Morris and the Jackson County School Nutrition Department, Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Jefferson Public Library (books), Banks County Public Library (take and makes), Piedmont Regional Library System, Sheriff Janice Magnum and the Jackson County Sherrif’s Department, Your Events Moonwalk, Foxfire Woods and Farm, Linda Goodman, Casey Ann Knight, Emily Bunn, Chris Hill, Mike O’Keeffe, Kate Fitzpatrick and Mango and Kwiatkowski Frances. We couldn’t have accomplished this summer’s programs without you."
FOOD PROGRAM
The Seamless Summer Feeding continues at the library until Thursday, July 22. The bus is at the library Mondays through Thursdays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.. Meal packages include breakfast and lunch for each day. A two-day meal package is available on Thursdays. There are no income requirements or registration. Any child 18 or younger is eligible.
STORY TIME
Ms. Irma offers a Spanish Story Time monthly on the library Facebook page.]
HOT SPORTS
The library has mobile hot spots for check out. The library also offers faxing, printing and scanning at a nominal charge.
LABOR DAY FESTIVAL
A festival is planned on Saturday, September, 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the East Jackson Park. The festival will include food, crafts, live music by Whisper Whitlock and fireworks. Booths are still available. For more information, call 706 757-3408.
FARMER'S MARKET
The City of Nicholson’s Farmers Market is open on the last Saturday through September. There are still a few spots available. Booths are free. Contact Nicholson City Hall for more information.
PASSPORT
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State available to initiate passport applications. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
