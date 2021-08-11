The Nicholson Public Library will have a cakewalk booth in the city's Sept. 4 festival, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.
"Say goodbye to Summer 2021 with a big bang," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states. "Join us at the East Jackson Park for food, crafts, live music by Whisper Whitlock and fireworks. While at the City of Nicholson Labor Day Festival, stop by the library’s cakewalk booth. People of all ages can participate for a chance to win a cake."
There will also be cupcake walks just for the kids. All monies benefit the Nicholson Public Library.
Booths are still available for the Labor Day Festival. For more information, call 706-757-3408.
QUILT FUNDRAISEWR
The Nicholson Library's Friends Group is holding a quilt give-away.
"Pop into the Nicholson Public Library to win a gorgeous handmade quilt created by The Nicholson Library Quilt with Friends Group," O'Keeffe said. "The quilt features UGA, the University of Georgia’s mascot. The back design is paw prints."
Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5 available at the Nicholson Public Library.
The drawing will be held on Saturday, September 4, at the festival.
All proceeds benefit the Nicholson Public Library.
BOOK CLUB
The library has a book club for adults.
"Discover new books and authors monthly at the Nicholson Public Library," O'Keeffe states. "Join our Hidden Gems Book Club for adults. Each month, we will meet on the second Thursday of the month. Our first meeting is on Thursday, September 16, at 1:30 p.m.
STORY TIME
Enchanted Story Time with Lady Sherri is held every Monday at 11:30 a.m. The program is presented at the annex located in the Benton Center.
Ms. Irma presents a Spanish Story Time each month on the library Facebook page as she hosts Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson.
FARMERS MARKET
The City of Nicholson’s Farmers Market is open on the last Saturday in August and September. There are still a few spots available. Booths are free. Contact Nicholson City Hall for more information.
SERVICES AVAILABLE
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. The library also offers faxing, printing, and scanning at a nominal charge.
The library is also a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate and execute passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
