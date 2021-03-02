There was a round of applause by the Nicholson City Council after they voted to enter into an intergovernmental agree with the town's water authority. Mayor Jan Webster welcomed the “new neighbors” to the Benton Facility during a council meeting on Monday evening.
The city and the water authority are two separate entities, but this move will allow citizens to pay their water bills at the city hall located in the Benton Center. The move will not take place until some construction is done at the site. A date was not given as to when this will be complete.
The Nicholson City Council also voted to sell a sliver of property, .198 of an acre, because Diversified Lift’s property encroached on city land. The town agreed to sell the property for $3,500.
The council also approved an ordinance to revise public health regulations. Previously the city had looked to the Jackson County Health Services to regulate septic tank services, but this code will allow the city to monitor septic tanks, and it will give the city the ability to write citations.
Mayor Webster also announced that city is moving closer to an agreement with the USDA. The city applied for $65,000 to put a sprinkler system in the lunchroom at the Benton Center. They will receive a grant, a low-cost loan, or a combination of the two. The council will look over their contractual obligations before approving this measure.
In an earlier work session the council discussed:
•entering into an agreement with Jackson County Emergency Management Agency to replace the 911 communications tower to a new property located in Nicholson. Jody Campbell, city attorney, explained that the city could give or lease the property to the county. He also noted that the tower could be used by other agencies including cellular telephone companies. This could offer possible revenues to the city. The city is discussing three possible locations including a location near the Benton Center, a swamp area on the south side of their property, or a spot on the park property near the railroad. Council members are looking at sites that will not interfere with growth in the city. The site will include an 80x80 pad to place the new tower, and a shed.
•working with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission (NGRC) to update the town’s five year plan. There will be a steering committee and public hearings before approving the plan.
