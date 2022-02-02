During the Nicholson City Council work session on Thursday, council members decided to seek bids on sealing and striping the parking lot in front of city hall.
Councilman Thomas Gary will collect the bids once the ad runs in the newspaper.
The council also discussed offering free COVID-19 tests in the parking lot at the Benton Center. Free Covid Testing Atlanta will be administering the tests and all the details and logistics will be organized by the company.
The council members will make a final decision once the city receives a site plan and instructions.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the council:
•named Gary to serve as Mayor Pro-Tem for 2022.
•discussed the purchase of two additional radar signs for the city.
•announced that the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) will be hosting a Local Option Sales Tax training for elected officials at the Benton Center on February 2.
The regularly scheduled city council meeting will be held on Monday, February 7.
