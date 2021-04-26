The Nicholson City Council will vote when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 3, on a cell tower lease agreement with the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The city council discussed the proposed lease agreement in a work session held on Thursday, April 22. Attorney Jody Campbell said the BOC has already approved the lease agreement which calls for the county to place a cell tower on an 80 x 80 parcel of land owned by the city. It's a 20-year agreement.
Mayor Jan Webster said the location of the cell tower in the city would give the residents a better 9-1-1 service.
Also at the work session, the city council discussed:
•a proposed amendment to the charter on salaries for the mayor and council members. The attorney said taking this out of the charter will allow changes to the salary to be done by ordinance. This will be on the May and June city council agendas. Any changes to the mayor and council salaries would not be made until after the next election.
•amending the personnel policy following a request from the auditor. This will be on the agenda for a vote at the May 3 voting session. The change is related to how over-time is handled for employees.
•road paving projects to be placed on the special purpose local options sales tax (SPLOST) list. The council also discussed possibly using SPLOST 5 funds for road projects.
