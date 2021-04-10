Nick King has been named general manager/marketing director at Tanger Outlets of Commerce.
With over 15 years of experience with Tanger Outlets, Nick brings a strong work ethic and renewed enthusiasm to his new position.
As general manager, King will oversee leasing and marketing for Tanger Outlets Commerce.
“We’re delighted to welcome Nick back to the Tanger Outlets Commerce family,” said Doug Taylor, regional vice president of Tanger Outlets. “Nick is a strong addition to our team and we are thrilled to work with him on his vision of success for our top brand name and designer stores.”
King started his Tanger journey in Commerce in 2005. He was hired just out of high school as a part-time customer service representative. His willingness to learn and help out whenever called upon quickly gained the attention of the management team. In early 2007, King was promoted to office administrator. In 2017, accepted a promotion to associate assistant general manager at the Tanger Outlets Center in Locust Grove, Georgia. One year later, he was promoted to assistant general manager.
Tanger Outlets Commerce is located at 800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, and is open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mondays – Sundays.
For more information, visit www.tangeroutlets.com/commerce.
