Ninth District Opportunity is offering energy assistance through the CARES program.
Jackson County residents who are interesting in seeking assistance must call 855-636-3125 to make an appointment.
A one-time payment will be made to the home energy supplier on behalf of eligible households. Eligibility for the program is based on the income of everyone living in the home.
When applying, the applicant must provide verification of household income for the past 30 days, most recent home and electric bill, citizen verification for the applicant and Social Security number.
For more information, visit the website, www.ndo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.