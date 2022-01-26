Members attending the Jefferson Woman’s Club meeting on January 10 heard presentations from five area non-profit organizations in small group settings.
The organizations represented were:
•Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County, represented by Kendall Sims, CEO, and Jeff Daniels, Jefferson Club Director; members learned that the Club serves 114 children in Commerce and 117 in Jefferson; that a goal is to bring children’s reading and math levels up after virtual learning experiences; that the Club welcomes volunteers and is
especially inviting those who can teach gardening techniques, etiquette, and healthy eating/life style choices.
•The Tree House, Inc., represented by Brittany McClure; members were informed about the intake procedure and forensic interview process; learned that the Tree House offers supervised visitation; and that 722 children were served in 2021, with a staff of only 13.
•Piedmont CASA, Inc., represented by Brittany Gee and Kym McLane; they shared that only about 60-70% of children are now being served in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit by a staff of 6 and 66 volunteers, with 125 kids currently; that most removals from homes is due to neglect. Volunteer training sessions are scheduled on Thursdays, January 27 - March 3.
•iiServe Ministries, represented by Sherri Grant; the organization provides a weekend backpack of food to 250 local families, serving 13 schools in Jackson County and 2 schools in Madison County, totaling $2.8-million worth of food given last year; provides a mobile food pantry, held 3 times per month, serving on average food pantry, held 3 times per month, serving on average 750 families per month; also helps families with rent or utility bills. The vision is to “end generational poverty . . . through meeting practical needs and teaching life skills.”
•The Ark, represented by Woman’s Club member, Debra Plott, who shared that The Ark in Jackson County was started by Carolyn Townes in 1996, and offers financial assistance with rent, utilities, etc., with a cap of $350 in any one year, and works with many diverse agencies; the office sees clients on Wednesdays from 9 - 11 a.m.
The Jefferson Woman’s Club has made many donations to these and other organizations over the last several years, and this session offered members an opportunity to learn more detailed information prior to voting on donations to be made at the end of the club year.
