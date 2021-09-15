North Jackson Elementary School highlighted the "Everything is Possible" mindset this past month with a special project to donate over 450 cereal boxes to families in need.
The "Everything is Possible" mindset encourages students to dream big, embrace creativity, think positively, and to act and adjust.
“As a part of our 'Everything is Possible' lesson, we discussed that working together collectively we can do big things,” said Troy Johnson, principal of North Jackson Elementary School.
NJES incorporated a cereal box challenge as a part of their 7 Mindsets lesson. Over 425 boxes of cereal were donated by NJES families. The boxes were lined up like dominoes throughout the school. The cereal boxes were then donated to local charities to serve families in need.
7 Mindsets is a social-emotional learning approach used by the school district. The 7 Mindsets are: Live to Give, Attitude of Gratitude, We are Connected, 100% Accountable, Passion First, Everything is Possible, and The Time is Now.
