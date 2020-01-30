Oconee Baptist Church pre-school in the Dry Pond community announces registration for the 2020- 2021 school year. Classes include a daily chapel time with Bible stories, a weekly-themed curriculum and Bible-based principles.
The three-day program begins Sept. 8, with classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Children may be dropped off at 8 and should be picked up by 11:30 a.m.
There is a $125 registration fee, which includes supplies, school T-shirt, and book bag. Tuition is $140 per month (Sept.–May)
For more information or a tour of the facility, call a teacher: Two-year olds: Sarah Trippe 706-255-9768, 3-year olds: Stephanie Yates 706-255- 2486 or 4-year olds: Paige Thomason 706-255-1544.
