Jackson County is “On Fire for Freedom” in 2020 as the Board of Commissioners (BOC) announced earlier that all the county’s government offices would be closed for Martin Luther King Day for the first time in the county’s history.
A celebration dinner was held Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Commerce Civic Center to recognize King’s legacy.
The program was dedicated to Lucille Hughey Cooper, a Jackson County native, born May 8, 1937. Cooper was one of the first African American small business owners in Jefferson. She served as musician and choir director for various churches and associations in the area, had a radio show and organized a march on drugs in Commerce, all while fulfilling her pastoral wife roll. She is remembered as a “community trailblazer” as she organized and coordinated the county’s original Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Celebration, from 1985 until her death in 2017. Survived by her husband of 55 years, the Rev. Roger E. Cooper, accepted a plaque on her behalf from the Jackson County Martin Luther King Day of Service Committee, remembering Mrs. Cooper for her 30 years of community service.
Lula Joe Williams, a civil rights veteran and activist and Montgomery native, gave the keynote address during the ceremony.
“My involvement in the Civil Rights Movement began in 1961. I was 15 years old when I attended the mass rally at First Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama during the first visit of the Freedom Riders,” said Williams, recalling memories of being tear gassed inside the church by the city policemen. “We went down into the basement of the church and did not leave till four o’ clock the next morning when Montgomery was put under martial law. We had to be carried home by the National Guards who came in with their army trucks,” she said.
Later, as Williams continued to fight for freedom, she became the second president of the MIA (Montgomery Improvement Association) Youth Division. After finishing high school in 1964, she was hired by the SCLC as a community organizer and field staffer in the organization’s “Ground Crew.” She was the first woman to work on the SCOPE Project under the Rev. Hosea Williams and joined the national administrative staff as executive assistant to Bill Rutherford, Jack Hunter Odell and the Rev. Bernard Scott Lee. In 1965, she joined the Rev. James Bevel and the Rev. James Orange, who broke the federal injunction against the march from Selma to Montgomery.
Williams told her story of being jailed for non-violent protests during the time of “Bloody Sunday,” which initiated the Selma movement leading to the Voting Rights Act.
During one of her protests, she was sent to the Kilby Montgomery Prison, after entering the grounds of North Highland High School.
“They didn’t want any of us on the campus,” she said.
Williams along with her fellow protesters were arrested and were hauled into the prison in trucks where they were locked up in one of the wings at the prison. During that time, she was served an injunction stating that she was not allowed to come into any campus in Autauga. During her week-long stay at the prison she protested behind bars when she refused to eat for five days.
“I only drank water,” she said. “When we were jailed for the protests it was our badge of honor. This only motivated us more as the change that would come was much greater. We were on fire for freedom.”
In 1968 when MLK Jr. was assassinated, Williams was helping to mobilize the Poor People’s Campaign and the Resurrection City encampment in Washington, D.C.
Williams recalled events while attending King’s funeral at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where he and his father both served as senior pastors.
“I stood at the head of his glass top casket looking down at his face that had been reconstructed on the right side where he was shot. He was dressed in a dark suit and his shoes were shined to the max,” said Williams. “We all cried until we had no more tears to cry.”
As Williams continued to carry out MLK’s dream and legacy, she worked to conduct voter registration and GOTV campaigns, she has lobbied for desegregation of schools and public spaces and worked on the MLK Speaks Radio Program, the Citizenship Educated Program along with the MLK Jr. Film Project. Williams also helped assemble the SCLC Veterans of The Civil Rights Movement.
Today, she remains a member of the MLK March Committee and the SCLC and has been featured in civil rights museum's exhibits including Montgomery, Selma and Atlanta. In 2002, she toured U.S. Army bases in Germany to discuss the civil rights movement in observance of MLK Jr.’s birthday.
Williams has been honored with numerous awards from SCLC W.O.M.E.N., SCLC National, the National Voting Rights Museum in Selma, la., and the City of Atlanta along with receiving the Dorothy L. Height Award for Civil Rights from The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority River Region.
Years ago, she retired from Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and settled at her Decatur home where she has resided since 2002.
“MLK stood up for everyone’s freedom. He is my motivator, my inspiration. He encouraged us and made us realize that we can do anything or be anything, all we have to do is set our mind to it,” said Williams. “We have come a long way since the time of the freedom movement, but we still have a long, long, long way to go,” she said. “I think some of the mind set has regressed. Right now, everything is so political and that’s why things are changing in the way that they are. To make a change, it will take us to continue to work together and strive to get folks out to vote. When you vote you can change the situation,” she said.
As the ceremony came to a close, Melody Herrington, Jackson County Day of Service chairperson, presented Mary Morrison the community service projects and “Dreamkeepers” Award to The Hoschton Recall Committee. The award was given by the Jackson County MLK Day of Service Committee.
The 102 guests that attended the ceremony then stood from their chair and crossed their arms in front to hold hands with one another as they sang “We Shall Overcome,” a gospel song that was used heavily during the Civil Rights protests. Their arms were linked to symbolize the protection of each other from police violence.
On Monday, Jan. 20, as a continuation of the MLK celebration, 150 volunteers including county officials, local students and residents participated in a “Day of Service” that included beautification, painting, repairs, landscaping and light construction at seven locations within the Jackson County community. The sites were selected by the MLK Day of Service Steering Committee to host the county’s inaugural MLK Jr. Day of Service projects.
“With the revival of the annual Celebration Dinner, the first-ever Day of Service and the first MLK holiday for county employees, it feels like Jackson County as a whole is finally doing service to Dr. King's heroic legacy,” said Herrington.
