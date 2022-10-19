Amendment 1. A constitutional amendment to establish a commission to make speedy reviews of public officers indicted for felonies to decide whether the public official shall be suspended from office without pay while under indictment. Unfortunately, records of the commission shall not be open to the public.

Recommendation: Having a designated process for a speedy determination of whether an indicted public official must be suspended from office will serve a public benefit. The benefit is not outweighed by the detriment of keeping the commission records secret.

