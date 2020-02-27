More ramblings about local and state government:
The Barrow County Board of Education, which has nine members, is one of the better school boards I have seen in Georgia. As I always point out, the bar is pretty low – school boards, as a rule, are not especially good. They too often act as though public information belongs to them.
When a school board is good, it usually means a good superintendent is somewhere in the background. Barrow is an example of that. Chris McMichael is the only superintendent I’ve met who has a background in art. ‘Course, he also has been a coach in multiple sports.
A former superintendent in Tennessee was fond of saying the heads of schools should not mess with buses, bands and balls. A lot of truth in that cliché. In Tennessee, buses are often done by contract, meaning bus owners are a potent political force.
It should also be said most good superintendents have nearly complete control over their boards. Seldom do we see messy fights in public. The superintendents answer those questions before board meetings.
State laws also allow boards to hear disciplinary actions in private. That avoids public spats, also. Sometimes a public spat has some value – I think mostly of things that involve complaints of sexual harassment or racial discrimination, or football coaches that have been “promised” improvements that don’t happen.
School boards, for reasons I don’t pretend to understand, most often oppose public meetings and public records.
Georgia is no exception. The Georgia School Boards Association is most often opposed to any bill that would open anything to reporters’ scrutiny or public view.
I should say that Barrow board member Bill Ritter, who has been on the board for a year and a bit, is the new vice-chair. The chair and vice-chair of the BOE have been the subject of some past politicking, but the choice of Ritter appears not to involve that. Rickey Bailey, who has been interested in the chair’s spot in the past, made the nomination of Ritter.
The Georgia legislature continues to maintain pretty tight control over “local legislation” for municipalities and counties.
I can think of no reason for that other than it gives representatives and senators the say-so over some local matters.
It became an issue recently when the Statham City Council wanted to change its charter – making a change in the mayor’s power. Turns out that any change in a charter requires the General Assembly’s OK.
The legislature could vote to abolish that requirement and return that authority to the local government. (Georgia is not alone; other legislatures also like to put a thumb on the scale for “oversight” authority.) No one seems to be in a rush to get that done. We don’t much think local control is a good thing when a state official oversees that local control. Witness the “study committee” last summer about whether the state should have authority to set a single calendar for state schools.
That was not to help out local boards with a thorny issue. It was a sop to the tourism industry in the state.
I’m not a big fan of multiple weeks off from school – as most districts seem to do now. Maybe that is because I didn’t have those weeks off. Maybe it is because I think students should get used to a daily grind – as most of us do.
Rep. Tommy Benton is chairman of the House Retirement Committee. He holds that position because he follows, usually, the wishes of House speaker David Ralston.
However, he proposed a bill recently that would have provided Ralston with a much larger pension than now.
The state, so Benton says, has not provided money for that retirement program for 12 years. I didn’t know that.
I still believe the legislature, including Ralston, should get its money through salary rather than benefits. But if the legislature is funding the retirement, with no public money, then maybe it is the legislature’s business.
State officials, generally, don’t vote to raise their salaries. They should. Legislators should make double what they make (about $16,000 or $17,000). They should not get benefits for their time and effort.
See open record and open meeting comments above. Those laws don’t apply to the General Assembly, much like Congress passes laws for all of us, but not themselves.
