I am enamored with an idea suggested at a lunch Friday about housing – put some of the tax incentive money from SK Battery America to use on housing.
The suggestion could have been that instead of granting $100 million in tax incentives, Jackson County could have been less generous and the difference could have gone to housing.
The lunch Friday, organized by Habitat for Humanity, was to “start a conversation” about housing, Kelly Moates, Habitat’s director, emphasized.
If a few million dollars, spread over say 10 years, were devoted to housing that is offered for a mid-price range, would that attract workers at the SK facility? Who knows.
The idea of smaller living units – houses, townhomes, etc. – also got a fair amount of attention.
Frank Norton, Gainesville real estate agent and number-cruncher extraordinaire, talked about those. He has done some of those developments on a small scale. He talked about using a piece of property that was zoned for such housing, avoiding the necessity of appearing before a planning commission and the possibility of fierce opposition.
Spencer Frye, executive director of Habitat in Clarke County, provided some caution about housing costs while also advocating for ideas that could reduce costs.
SK got quite a deal from the county on tax incentives, a 20-year abatement and paying about half the taxes it would owe. But the county got quite a deal also, a facility that will double or triple the tax base in Commerce, with the hope of more investment.
The lunch Friday was about ownership of housing, it just wasn’t put quite that way.
Officials in Commerce and Jackson County have been pretty clear that they don’t want those dirty, illegal-dealing apartments anywhere in their sight. Banks County has approved a zoning for a large apartment complex near Banks Crossing and plans for another complex are percolating.
The location is as much Commerce as it is Banks County, but the police calls, if they develop, would be in the former.
Apartments with high rents for “young professionals” are all the rage in Commerce these days. The Oxford building, owned by the city and with a ton of history, is proposed to include those “loft” apartments. Some apartments exist in Commerce and Jefferson now.
The Habitat model likely would not work on a large scale because much of it depends on volunteer labor, but the organization has considerable knowledge of housing and of people who would not be able to meet a down-payment requirement.
It ought to be remembered when housing is a topic. Maybe a new model can be created.
It has not been said explicitly, but developers want to make as large a percentage as possible on homes. Developers make more money when they can build $400,000 and up houses.
Most of us do not live in those houses.
A way for developers to make a “reasonable” profit – that could be a whole discussion by itself – and provide housing for people who can’t afford an expensive or large house is a goal that seems worth talking about.
The comment “growth is going to come” is heard a lot lately in multiple counties. But is it? Zoning ordinances can be passed that discourage growth.
“No one wants another Gwinnett County” is heard repeatedly.
Is that the case? Folks who live in Gwinnett do so for a reason – close to urban areas, more eating and shopping choices than in Jackson or more rural counties. Counties, such as Gwinnett, that were once mostly white are becoming more diverse.
That usually means racially diverse. We have a growing Hispanic population now, mostly because of the poultry industry. The SK plant may increase our diversity. We may become more urban – some folks say we already are.
Housing means lots of change, not just in living arrangements.
A conversation needs to be continuous and we are just getting started.
