School systems are heavy into budget preparation even though most of that won’t be obvious for a month or two.
Barrow and Jackson counties are trying to figure out where to put students as their enrollment grows. Jackson has a problem on the west side of the county. Barrow needs a middle school and, maybe, an elementary school.
Commerce schools are growing, but they have some room, especially for its high school. Jefferson city schools are in relatively good shape, but the system is landlocked for expansion and the town is growing. Both city systems have large populations – close to 20 percent – of students from out-of-the-district that can be reduced if need be.
The monster that is Gwinnett County is part of the reason for the growth in Barrow and Jackson counties. Land, and therefore houses, are cheaper in the two counties and the school systems are tiny compared to the behemoth that is the state’s largest school system.
Travel to Banks and Madison counties, the two counties we cover that are farthest from the population centers, and both are small school systems. And both are having their own growing pains.
Banks County schools have some sewer problems and the county is seeing some growth in housing. Homer’s new well, which will give the town a supply of water, is finally underway with a well house. It should be producing water by summer.
Georgia’s legislature is massaging the governor’s budget – and making some changes. School districts are beginning to get their state revenue figures. Most schools get more than half their money from the state government.
In the midst of all this, elections for some school board seats will be up this year. Some of those are contested. One district, which will not have an incumbent, has four people seeking the seat in Jackson County.
Per pupil spending is often cited by those who are below the state average. Most of the area schools are below that figure. It is more than $9,000 per student now.
Barrow County had a two-day seminar on suicide prevention and stress last week. Nearly 500 people were registered, including a number of first-responders from outside school districts. Seminar organizers say finding training in this part of the state is difficult.
Educators, and many politicians, will tell us that a well-trained teacher in a class is the most important part of any discussion about schools. Well-trained and quality administrators may be equally as important.
Area schools start budget work by deciding how many classes they will have. That decides the number of teachers needed. About 85 percent of school money pays salaries and benefits – a mix of local and state money.
A bill passed in the state House of Representatives would allow retired teachers to sit out one year, then go back to teaching full-time and draw retirement. The caveat is the positions to be filled must be designated as a “critical” need.
Special education, science and math teachers seem to be in that category.
Hiring for new – called “growth” in Barrow County – or recurring positions has started. Commerce, Barrow and Jackson will offer contracts to teachers, if they haven’t already, in the near future. Those are districts I am more familiar with. All school systems are working to fill their positions.
A budget includes many items, but remember that 85 percent number mentioned earlier. Area districts, for example, have been short of qualified bus drivers for much of the year. It is a critical need, getting kids to and from schools.
Many parents, especially for city schools, take their kids to school and pick them up. That plays havoc with work schedules for two-income families.
The budget work will go on until June, but the big decisions will be made in the next month, maybe already have been. Public discussions will start soon. In Barrow County and Commerce, which I cover, the only people who have attended public budget meetings for the past two years have been senior citizens who like to complain about school taxes.
It would be worth your while to understand where all the money goes. Just the schools we cover spend about $300 million a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.