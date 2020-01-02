Donald Trump has been exactly as advertised, I would venture.
He has been crude, rude and concerned only with his pleasure or satisfaction.
The recent impeachment of him by the U.S. House was nearly foreordained when he was elected president. Trump was so different from other presidents his impeachment became a necessity if we take our Constitution at all seriously.
(Aside: It should tell anyone paying attention that Trump loves the electoral college, one of many compromises required to pass the Constitution, because it made him president and denigrates the impeachment process, which also is a part of the Constitution.)
Trump always has been a blusterer and bloviator, spouting off about subjects he does not know but pretends he does. He always has been prone to extreme language and opinions of himself. Long before he was a presidential candidate, he offered contradictory and often false comments about other political figures. After three years as president, he still makes derogatory remarks about Bill and Hillary Clinton, who attended one of his weddings. (Seriously, couldn’t he pick a less obvious target.) He was a Democrat (largely because everyone in New York was) for a decade or two.
Yes, some of us have wanted him impeached, and assumed he eventually would be, since before he was inaugurated. Yes, it has been completely political.
Yes, Trump made it inevitable with his actions.
If he were not in the position he occupies, his ranting could, and should, be ignored. He would be the small, weak man he always has been – if not for his position.
Trump has now reached the point where few people pay much attention to what he says.
Trump created his impeachment. We always should remember – and say to his supporters – he asked for a political favor and help from a foreign country and withheld money for that country that had been approved byCongress. He was not “fighting” corruption. He was seeking personal help.
He did that. He was not held at gunpoint and forced to say those things. He did it.
Impeachment then became a necessity – much as I hate to say it – and inevitable.
His contradictory comments are ample evidence of his inability or unwillingness to recognize reality. When he was a real estate guy trying to make this or that deal by bullying and lying, we could ignore him. He should be ignored now and he largely is by other countries’ leaders.
Elected officials take all sorts of oaths, presidents and members of Congress among them. They should pay attention to the content of those oaths – things such as upholding the Constitution.
Those are not simply words. They should be recognized and honored, not trashed and ignored as Trump has done.
Trump’s lies and actions make him unfit for office – from president to dogcatcher. I apologize to dogcatchers and other presidents.
The differences he exhibits are what endears him to supporters – he makes people like me furious.
I have been a moderate all of my adult life and my political heroes – Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Howard Baker and Sam Nunn have been in that line. Trump has changed me.
I have become a Never Trumper. I will vote in November 2020 for any creature but him. My dog, Doodle, is smarter and more civilized than our president. I would vote for her.
