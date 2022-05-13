Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Smith is coming under fire over a 2020 death in Barrow County of a teenager killed while riding an electric bicycle on the Winder-Jefferson Road.
Bike Law USA, a nation-wide organization of attorneys dedicated to bicycle laws, has called on DA Smith to have his office investigate the death of 17-year old Obianuju (Uji) Osuegbu who was hit and killed around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2020, by a vehicle while on her way home from a summer job. She was a senior at Winder-Barrow High School at the time of her death.
An attorney representing the family claims that the driver of the vehicle who hit Osuegbu was impaired at the time of the crash and that the Georgia State Patrol’s investigation into the incident made numerous errors and omissions in its conclusions about the fatality.
“The investigative report prepared by the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) of the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) was riddled with blatant errors and misstatements of law compounded by both the misapplication of the facts as well as the absence of many significant facts,” writes Bruce Hagan, an Atlanta attorney who issued a report for Bike Law about the case.
Hagan asserts the GSP blamed Osuegbu for her own death and didn’t properly charge the driver of the car for the death.
The car’s driver, Chrissy Rawlins, was charged with DUI-drugs, but was never charged in the teen’s death. There were two children in her car and another adult at the time of the crash.
Rawlins said she was taking medication for high blood pressure and diabetes and had gone to the hospital the night before and given Valium and had taken a Lortab that morning, according to the GSP report. She failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. She later tested negative for alcohol in her system, but positive for several drugs.
•••
Rawlins hit Osuegbu from behind on Hwy. 11 the night of the wreck. There was a slight hill or grade in the road just before the collision scene and it was dusky-dark at the time.
But Hagan argues that drivers have to be responsible for driving under different conditions and situations.
“Shockingly, the GSP Trooper used the grade of the road as an excuse for blaming the cyclist for causing her own death instead of the driver that failed to drive her vehicle at a speed that was safe for the conditions,” he wrote.
Among other items, the GSP’s report said that Osuegbu didn’t have a light on the back of her bike and that she wasn’t riding close to the right-side white line at the time of the wreck. The GSP report concluded that the collision was “unavoidable.”
But Hagan asserts that Georgia law only requires a red reflector on the back of a bike, which Osuegbu had, and that she was only 50 feet away from making a left-turn and didn’t have to hug the right side of the road as the GSP report suggested.
Hagan also said that the GSP didn’t do an analysis of how fast Rawlins was traveling at the time of the wreck.
“The photographs of the vehicle make it clear that the crash was at high speed, but the Trooper did not do any analysis of speed,” Hagan said.
Hagan also said that the GSP didn’t take into account the toxicology results before it did its report — the report only stated that those results were still pending.
Hagan has called on DA Smith and his office to do a new investigation into the wreck and get an expert opinion on Rawlins’ toxicology results as to the effect the drugs in her system might have been at the time of the wreck.
•••
This fatality has gotten a lot of attention in recent weeks among Atlanta television stations and on various websites that follow bicycle deaths. Understandably, Osuegbu’s family believes her death was avoidable and they want Rawlins charged in the death.
There are two glaring problems I see with the GSP’s conclusions:
• it doesn’t have an analysis of how fast Rawlins was going at the time of the crash. We’re told over and over by law enforcement officials that speed matters. The photo of Rawlins’ car indicates a violent crash; the hood and windshield were smashed. The GSP report indicated the bike traveled around 88 ft. from the point of impact. Seems like the speed of the car should be a key part of the investigation and is pertinent to the overall analysis of what happened. It’s inconceivable that a speed analysis wasn’t done.
• it doesn’t take into account the final toxicology results before making the conclusion that the wreck was “unavoidable,” despite the fact that Rawlins had been arrested the night of the crash for DUI for showing signs of impairment. Why didn’t the report wait on the toxicology results before declaring the crash “unavoidable?”
Those are two critical questions that should have been answered before drawing any conclusion about what actually happened.
•••
This is a difficult position for the district attorney’s office. Understandably, they don’t want to prosecute someone if a GSP report concludes that the wreck was just an unfortunate accident and “unavoidable.” A defense lawyer would shout those words to any judge or jury, even if the report was flawed.
On the other hand, the overall investigation is clearly incomplete — it ignored two critical factors that should be part of any final conclusion.
Here’s part of the picture that wasn’t included in the GSP report: Blood drawn from Rawlins the night of the wreck showed that she had methamphetamine, gabapentin, meclizine and diazepam in her system.
In addition, on the night of the wreck, a GSP officer said Rawlins had dilated pupils and slurred speech. He noted issues during a field sobriety test and asked a second trooper to do the testing. That officer, too, noted evidence that Rawlins might be impaired and she was arrested.
•••
Given that, and the absence of a speed analysis, it would do no harm for the DA’s office to gather all the information and do its own investigation. Perhaps the evidence should be take to a grand jury to sort out to see if further charges are warranted. If a grand jury concludes that the crash was just an accident in spite of Rawlins’ condition, then the case is closed.
But if the toxicology results are strong enough to suggest Rawlins was greatly impaired at the time of the crash, and a speed analysis concludes she was traveling at a high rate of speed, then maybe the matter should be pursued with additional charges — let a jury decide if Rawlins should be held accountable for the crash.
A teenage girl is dead. It may have been an unavoidable accident as the GSP report said. Or perhaps Rawlins was impaired and speeding and it could have been avoided.
Either way, Osuegbu’s family and the entire community are owed a complete analysis of all the data, an analysis the GSP clearly didn’t do with its incomplete report.
