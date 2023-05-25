There may have been an element of overstatement this week when a Jefferson Mayor Jon Howell declared that the town’s council is facing a “monumental decision” about whether or not to build a proposed aquatics center.
Given its price tag, the issue is a big one for the small town — but it only becomes “monumental” if the council make the wrong decision.
Which brings us the first rule of governance — don’t screw up.
That’s easier said than done in government where issues are seldom black-or-white. Most of the time, the issues public officials face are varying shades of gray with no clear answers.
Such is the case with the proposed $12-$13 million aquatics center. The idea has legitimate pros and cons and while there are some passionate voices on both sides, I suspect the vast majority of Jefferson’s citizens are somewhere between ambivalent and agnostic. For many in Jefferson, the recent opening of Chick-fil-a would rank as “monumental” — an aquatics center would likely rank between “neat” and “huh?”
For city officials, the price tag makes the decision “monumental,” but it’s also important for reasons outside its cost. At its core, the final decision will reflect the town’s view of itself and its vision, or lack thereof, for the future.
To fully understand that, you have to peel back some of the complex layers surrounding this issue.
•••
One of the biggest things the debate about an aquatics center brings into focus is just how important community amenities have become for local governments.
At one time, local governments were very narrowly focused — water/sewer lines, paved streets and law enforcement dominated the agenda.
That’s changed, especially in fast-growing communities like Jefferson and Braselton. While people still want local governments to deliver the basics, community amenities like recreation and the arts have become increasingly important as suburban values and aesthetics move into the exurbs.
This increased focus on amenities holds true for both young families who like having a cafeteria of choices for their children, and for active seniors who have very different expectations for their golden years than their grandparents had.
You see both of those things playing out in the various planned communities in the area where recreation, leisure activities and other amenities have become major selling points for developers.
To a large extent, small towns like Jefferson are playing catch-up to that shift in cultural/social expectations. Local governments are dominated by their past — this is the way we’ve done things before. Institutional rigidity is difficult for governments to shake, a dynamic that often leaves the public far out in front of their governments’ ability, or willingness, to respond.
•••
As local governments have discovered, providing for this increased demand in amenities is expensive.
In Commerce, the demand for recreation facilities has outstripped the town’s financial ability to build them. A plan to have the county government, which has deeper pockets, take over Commerce’s recreation programs was met with some backlash, so city fathers decided to put the issue to the public as a bond referendum slated for November.
That referendum is likely to fail because it will require a hike in the city’s millage rate to pay off the bonds. Given the outcry over the large hike in property assessments, I don’t see Commerce citizens voting for a tax hike this year.
Even with its broader base of resources, the county government also faces some pressure in finding available land to buy at a reasonable price for its booming recreation programs. To its credit, it has been proactive in buying land in strategic locations for the future and just recently entered a deal with the county school system to make use of its array of athletic resources at the Empower Center location. The county has also acquired some sensitive tracts of land for passive parks and to protect significant archeological sites.
Still, building and operating a growing menu of parks and programs in the county will be increasingly costly. Once a small part of the county’s budget, recreation is likely to become a major department in the coming years. It’s what people want and demand. Times, and expectations, have changed.
•••
There’s an emotional aspect to the aquatics center issue in Jefferson as well.
For seven decades, Jefferson has seen itself as being unique and ahead of the curve in community amenities.
That identity began in the 1940s and 1950s when Jefferson Mills — the town’s industrial, political and social powerhouse of that era — created a community betterment group that funded numerous recreational projects, programs and other amenities in the community.
Those efforts led to the building of Memorial Stadium, the city swimming pool, a community clubhouse, one of the top track-and-field tracks in the nation, a large day camp program and extra funding for the city school system.
That private funding gave Jefferson citizens amenities most small towns didn’t have at that time. Jefferson councilmember Mark Mobley has waxed poetic at recent meetings about those things, which he said influenced his childhood in town.
And that’s the emotional aspect of the aquatic center decision: Jefferson sees itself as having a history of being visionary and for looking into the future, even if that vision was mostly funded by private dollars.
If the city now declines to fund the proposed aquatic center, many will interpret that as the town having lost its mojo and its vision.
•••
As was said earlier in this column, the first rule of governance is “don’t screw up.” When it comes to major capital projects, there are a couple of local examples that perhaps give guidance.
First is the screwed-up way the county’s new courthouse was handled. By the late 1990s and early 2000s, the county badly needed a new courthouse. But what was eventually done was to build a grandiose, high-profile facility in a remote, low-profile location. That, and the angling by some of those involved to possibly gain from the project, left a stench in the air. The need was real, but the project was poorly-handled.
By contrast, the county’s new agricultural center was a textbook example of how to frame a major project and garner support from a broad swath of the community. At the time, I was dubious about its long-term prospects — who would actually use it?
But it is used, all the time, by a lot of different kinds of organizations and for a wide variety of programs that extend far beyond its agricultural underpinning. The visionaries behind that project saw things I didn’t see at the time and built a community amenity that has proven to be worth every penny spent.
The moral of the story is this: Even if it fills a need, the way things are done is often just as important as what’s being done.
•••
So what frames the impending decision in Jefferson with its proposed aquatics facility?
To my mind, there are two broad decisions the council faces in this issue:
First, how should the city spend its SPLOST money set aside for recreation? Those funds have to be spent somewhere and those dollars can only be spent for recreation facilities. Is an aquatic center the best use of those funds?
One might argue that instead, the city should build more soccer fields, or more baseball fields, or maybe a large tennis/pickleball complex. All of those are worthy of consideration.
The lure of an aquatics center, however, is that it fulfills a unique niche that can’t be filled anywhere else in the county.
While the growth of local competition swim teams is one aspect driving the issue, such a facility would make other, broader community uses available, too. Like the ag center, an aquatics facility has the potential to be a broad community asset for all age groups.
The second broad decision facing the city council: Is the city government willing to fund the ongoing operations of the facility so that it can reach its potential as a major community asset?
Some guesstimate numbers have been floated that suggest the ongoing operations costs of an aquatics center would be around $875,000 per year. Councilmember Cody Cain, who is a driving force behind the idea, has outlined data that shows most of that expense can be covered by various usage fees and donations associated with the center. Without second-guessing that data, I wonder if it really covers all the costs of operating such a facility at its maximum capacity and full use?
Regardless, if such a facility is built, the city should be willing to invest funding to build its programs and community outreach. While fees from swim teams and events may cover a large part of the operations cost, the city shouldn’t be shy about using some of its general funds to supplement operations expenses, especially during the first few years as it builds its programs.
A pool without programs is just a hole in the ground filled with water.
•••
There's been some suggestion that the city should put the issue to voters in the form of a referendum. Councilmember Dawn Maddox make a motion to that effect at this week's council meeting (her motion died for the lacks of a second.)
But there's already been a voter referendum on the matter: It was held last November when city voters approved allocating 31.7% of city SPLOST funds for recreation facilities. Now, it's up to the council to parse exactly how those dollars should be spent. If not for this project (which has been debated by the council for several years and was contemplated in the SPLOST allocation), then for what project? What, exactly, would be a better use of the funds voters approved?
•••
Back in the early 1990s, I toured a community dive center in the small town of Moultrie in South Georgia. Moultrie is in the middle of nowhere, but there in the boondocks is a world-class diving facility that has attained international acclaim. The facility has been the training site for Olympic teams and several national and international diving championships. In that community, the facility is the home for the Moss Farms Diving Tigers, a powerhouse juniors dive team that has been around for decades.
That facility grew out of one man’s vision in the Moultrie community, a local farmer who took up coaching diving although he wasn’t a diver himself. His vision left a legacy in that small town, an unlikely place to find a major aquatics facility such as the Moss Dive Center. (Google it.)
•••
If Jefferson decides to pursue an aquatics center, it doesn’t have to become an Olympic training site, but it shouldn’t be shackled by minimalist thinking, second-guessing, or hand-wringing, either.
If the council believes an aquatics facility would enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Jefferson, then it should commit fully to the project; build a first-class facility and provide sufficient funding to build a first-class program.
If it’s not willing to do that, then vote the project down and put those recreation SPLOST funds toward more soccer fields, or something else.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
